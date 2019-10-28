Mayoral talk

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
A FORMER Mayor of Henley will talk about her time in the role at a meeting of Peppard Women’s Institute.
Jeni Wood, who now chairs Peppard Parish Council, will speak at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on November 13. The meeting will begin at 2pm and all are welcome.
Refreshments will be provided.
28 October 2019
