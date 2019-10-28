Recalling Cold War

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
THE case of a British soldier accused of murdering a West German citizen during the Cold War will be the subject of a talk at Woodcote village hall.
Maj Gen Gordon Risius, a lawyer and former director of the Army’s legal services branch, will address a meeting of the British Modern Military History Society on November 13.
A talk on the German prison at Colditz will follow on December 11.
All meeings start at 7.30pm and entry is £8 on the door to include snacks and a donation to a military charity. Attendance must be confirmed in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org
