Recalling Cold War

THE case of a British soldier accused of murdering a West German citizen during the Cold War will be the subject of a talk at Woodcote village hall.

Maj Gen Gordon Risius, a lawyer and former director of the Army’s legal services branch, will address a meeting of the British Modern Military History Society on November 13.

A talk on the German prison at Colditz will follow on December 11.

All meeings start at 7.30pm and entry is £8 on the door to include snacks and a donation to a military charity. Attendance must be confirmed in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org

