A BARN dance will be held at Charvil village hall on November 9 at 7.15pm.

The annual event is being organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the Survivors of Beareavement by Suicide.

Entertainment will be provided by the J I P Band.

Tickets cost £15, which includes a two-course supper. Guests are welcome to bring their own drinks.

For more information, call 01252 626599 or email info@readingmaidenerlegh.

org