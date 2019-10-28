Bonfire night

A FIREWORKS display will be held at Wargrave recreation ground on Saturday, November 2 from 5.30pm.

Refreshments will be available as soon as the gates open, with the bonfire lit at 6pm and the display starting at 6.30pm.

Visitors are asked to pay a minimum of £10 for up to four people. The proceeds will go towards the fireworks for next year’s display.

Glowsticks can be purchased on the night but visitors are asked not to bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The event is organised by 1st Wargrave scouts and anyone who wants to help out on the night should email gsl@wargravescouts.org