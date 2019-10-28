Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bonfire night

A FIREWORKS display will be held at Wargrave recreation ground on Saturday, November 2 from 5.30pm.

Refreshments will be available as soon as the gates open, with the bonfire lit at 6pm and the display starting at 6.30pm.

Visitors are asked to pay a minimum of £10 for up to four people. The proceeds will go towards the fireworks for next year’s display. 

Glowsticks can be purchased on the night but visitors are asked not to bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The event is organised by 1st Wargrave scouts and anyone who wants to help out on the night should email gsl@wargravescouts.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33