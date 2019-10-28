Safety work

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
ABOUT 30 people attended a free CPR and defibrillator training session at the Henley Masonic Centre.
Participants were given a talk on the lifesaving techniques before trying them out on dummies.
The event, which was organised by the Shiplake masonic lodge, raised £105 for the British Heart Foundation, which provided the training.
28 October 2019
