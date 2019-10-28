Children hold sale in aid of repairs to scout hut

CHILDREN from Shiplake Primary School raised £140 to help rebuild the village scout hut after it was badly damaged in an arson attack last month.

They held a charity sale at the home of Leah and Mya Brooks in Gravel Road, Binfield Heath.

They were helped by school friends Stanley Upsher, Romy Brant, Sophie Moulds, Georgie Grocock and Ganeve Grewal to sell cakes, shirts and bags of sweets as well as offering nail painting.

The sisters’ mother Diana said she was proud the girls.

She said: “They both really enjoy going along to the scout group. Leah is in the cubs and Mya is in the beavers.

“They really wanted to help out after hearing about the fire and their friends from school got involved. It was a real team effort. They did all the work themselves and the community was very supportive.”

The fire, which happened on September 9, means the hut is not safe to use but the 1st Shiplake scout group is confident repairs can be carried out. The group is currently using temporary accommodation provided by the 89th Reading scouts.

Mrs Brooks praised scouting, saying:: “These kinds of activities are crucial for children to build their confidence and all kinds of skills. They get to work together as a team and meet other children that don’t necessarily go to their school.”