Coffee morning in aid of school and parish room

ABOUT 20 people attended a coffee morning at Kidmore End parish room.

The guests included parish councillor Caroline Aldridge and Rev James Stickings, rector of St John the Baptist Church in the village.

They enjoyed tea, coffee, juices, Danish pastries, brioche and fresh fruit.

The event was to raise money for Kidmore End Primary School and the parish room in Wood Lane.

Organiser Judith Wright said: “We wanted to get local people together. The parish room is a lovely asset and we need to use it. It would be great if it was used as a meeting place a bit more.”

Pictured are Caroline McAslan, Sue Remenyi, Rev James Stickings, Jane Mather and Caroline Aldridge