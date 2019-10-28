Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coffee morning in aid of school and parish room

Coffee morning in aid of school and parish room

ABOUT 20 people attended a coffee morning at Kidmore End parish room.

The guests included parish councillor Caroline Aldridge and Rev James Stickings, rector of St John the Baptist Church in the village.

They enjoyed tea, coffee, juices, Danish pastries, brioche and fresh fruit.

The event was to raise money for Kidmore End Primary School and the parish room in Wood Lane.

Organiser Judith Wright said: “We wanted to get local people together. The parish room is a lovely asset and we need to use it. It would be great if it was used as a meeting place a bit more.”

Pictured are Caroline McAslan, Sue Remenyi, Rev James Stickings, Jane Mather and Caroline Aldridge

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33