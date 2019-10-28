Scouts raise £472 at quiz night after hut arson attack

A QUIZ night raised £472 for the 1st Shiplake scouts after they were forced out of their building by an arson attack.

Twenty-two teams took part in the event at Dunsden village hall.

The event was organised to help the group pay for the cost of renting a room from the 89th Reading Central Scout Group in Jefferson Close in Emmer Green.

This follows the fire which badly damaged the scout hut in Shiplake Row in the early evening of September 9.

The scout group hopes repairs can be carried out without needing to replace the roof, which was only repaired in 2017 at a cost of £13,000.

Chairman Ernie Povey said: “It won’t be fixed until the new year. It doesn’t look bad from the outside but when you get round the back virtually all of it is damaged. It’s a hell of a mess.”

As well as the general knowledge quiz, there was also a raffle with prizes such as a box of chocolates, biscuits and Prosecco. Mr Povey said: “The evening was a great success and a great time was had by all. ” His daughter Debs Boughey, who is group scout leader, was presented with a long service award for 15 years and an award for merit for outstanding service of no less than 12 years.

Mr Povey said: “I had to keep it a secret as I’d known about it for three months.”

Kaeti Williams, who leads the beavers group, also received awards for 15 years’ service and for merit.

The awards were presented by Andrew Gadd, district commissioner for the Thames Chiltern District. Oxfordshire county commissioner Wendy Tatham, and county chairman John May were also present.

Police are treating the blaze as arson, although no arrests have been made.