Monday, 28 October 2019

Cinema to host grotto

A SANTA’S grotto will be at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley for the first time next month.

It will open for the town’s annual Christmas Festival on November 29, which is also when businesses stay open for late-night shopping. The event is being produced by Paula Price-Davies and Tom Ryan, who ran a grotto at the Kenton Theatre, where they worked previously.

The duo first brought the grotto to the theatre in 2017 and last year it brought in a record 1,000 visitors.

Entry to the cinema grotto, which will be in screen 3, is free due to the support of Invesco.

Each child will receive a gift, specially created by Lawlor’s bakers.

The grotto will be created with the help of retailers Farrow & Ball in Thames Side, Asquiths on the corner of New Street and Bell Street and Vintage Look in Hart Street.

