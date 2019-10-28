Calendar organiser excited by performers

THE organiser of this year’s Living Advent Calendar says this year’s line-up is the most professional and varied yet.

Each evening from December 1 to Christmas Eve there will be half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at different venues around the town centre.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an Advent calendar.

Each of the first 23 nights will be in aid of a different good cause or charity while the final show will raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities.

New venues for this year include the H Café, run by Harrods, in Market Place, the Spice Merchant restaurant in Thames Side and the Thamesfield retirement village, off Wargrave Road.

Returning venues include the River & Rowing Museu, in Mill Meadows and Hotel du Vin in New Street.

Richard Rodway, senior partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, who organises the event, said he has 10 new acts featuring in this year’s line-up.

He said: “I went to a number of Christmas fairs last year to see what else is out there and I was at Dinton Pastures when I heard a band perform a particular tune from the Nightmare Before Christmas and knew they would work.

“I also have a singer and a dancer who I have been in discussions with for two years to get into the programme.

“More so than ever, I have a group of acts who offer different interpretations of the festive season, which makes it one of the more varied and strongest line-ups in terms of professionalism and production value.”

Last year’s calendar raised £5,600, just £260 short of the record total set in 2017.

This year’s venues are as follows: December 1 Town hall steps; 2 Angel on the Bridge; 3 River & Rowing Museum; 4 Handelsbanken; 5 Leander Club; 6 Spice Merchant; 7 Town hall;

8 Phyllis Court Club; 9 Henley 60-Plus Social Club;

10 Magoos; 11 Market Place; 12 Kenton Theatre; 13 Market Place; 14 Henley Cricket Club; 15 d:two centre;

16 Holy Trinity Church;

17 Christ Church Centre;

18 Thamesfield; 19 Delegate House; 20 Market Place;

21 Hotel du Vin; 22 Henley Rugby Club; 23 H Café; 24 St Mary’s Church.