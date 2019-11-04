Monday, 04 November 2019

Later life advice from the experts

FUNERAL directors A B Walker and law firm Blandy & Blandy welcomed guest to a “Later Life Advice Afternoon” at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The event aimed to provide helpful guidance from a panel of experts on how to deal with practical, legal, financial and funeral concerns.

Julian Walker, director of AB Walker, spoke alongside Blandy & Blandy partner Caroline Casagranda and associate solicitor Elizabeth Short from the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team.

Antiques auctioneer Pascal McNamara was available to offer guidance on valuations.

