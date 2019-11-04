Later life advice from the experts

Disabled access at station to improve
ACCESS to Goring station from the village centre ... [more]
Monday, 04 November 2019
FUNERAL directors A B Walker and law firm Blandy & Blandy welcomed guest to a “Later Life Advice Afternoon” at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.
The event aimed to provide helpful guidance from a panel of experts on how to deal with practical, legal, financial and funeral concerns.
Julian Walker, director of AB Walker, spoke alongside Blandy & Blandy partner Caroline Casagranda and associate solicitor Elizabeth Short from the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team.
Antiques auctioneer Pascal McNamara was available to offer guidance on valuations.
04 November 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say