No more freezing feet for Riding for Disabled volunteers

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled has finally had work carried out to prevent its stable yard from becoming waterlogged.

The charity, whose stables are in Lime Avenue, Kingwood, paid £11,000 to have drainage channels installed and asphalt laid.

The work was carried out by Dean Mummery, of 1st Stop Building Services, while Nick Ferry, of Aco Water Management in Shefford, Bedfordshire, contributed materials worth £6,000. This was thanks to Simon Shepherd, who used to work for Aco and whose wife Jessica volunteers at the charity.

Peppard Building Supplies in Dunsden also contributed £400 worth of materials. Gill Rushworth, fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “It is wonderful to have the drainage in. It needed doing 10 years ago but we didn’t have the money, so we used to have to step in freezing cold puddles and stand in our wellies while our feet got cold.”

Mr Ferry said: “We get asked to support a lot of charities but we can’t do it for everybody. However, there are some that really touch a nerve and we had a connection with this one. It’s lovely that disabled people can come here.”

The charity has seven horses and provides riding lessons and activities for about 70 disabled adults and children on 12 acres of land next to Wyfold Court. It has about 90 volunteers.

The charity’s Christmas fund-raiser will be held at the stables on Saturday, December 7 from noon to 3pm. There will be a Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle and refreshments such as hot dogs, soup and mince pies.

For more information, visit www.wyfoldrda.org.uk