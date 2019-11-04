Appeal for relatives of war dead

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion wants to hear from relatives of the people named on the village war memorial.

It features the names of the 69 men and women from Wargrave who died while serving in either the First or Second World Wars.

Earlier this year, the branch released a booklet about them called Wargrave Roll of Honour.

Organisers of this year’s Remembrance Sunday event, which will take place on November 10, hope to involve as many descendants as possible.

The church service will start at 10am and will be followed by a service around the memorial in Mill Green.

For more information, call branch secretary Richard Butler on 0118 940 3707 or email r.butler@

btinternet.com

There is also an opportunity for villagers to act as “name carriers” for the remembrance service.

The volunteers will meet in Church Street at 9am and will be given a small wooden poppy cross bearing one of the names.

The group will then walk together to St Mary’s Church for the service, accompanied by a brass band and children.

Michael Simpson, who is Legion member, said: “It is hoped that this symbolic gesture of carrying a cross will help to reinforce the way we remember the people who gave their lives in the wars, both this year and hopefully for many years to come.

“We already have 33 volunteers but are looking for a further 14 who live in the Wargrave parish.”

To volunteer, email Henley Standard reporter Luke Adams, who will pass your name on to the organisers, on ladams@henleystandard.

co.uk