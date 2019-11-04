Festival’s £3,500 gift to charities

THE Henley Literary Festival raised almost £3,500 for two charities, Smart Works and Mental Health Mates.

Smart Works helps jobless women get back to work with interview coaching and dressing advice.

The charity had its own slot at the festival, which raised £1,300, including panellist Samantha Harman’s speaker fee.

Mental Health Mates is a network of peer support groups run by people with mental health issues.

It received more than £800 from its festival event.

Both charities also received half of author Chris Ryan’s fee, which he asked to be given to charity.

Theresa May’s speaker fee and a proportion of ticket sales income from her event raised more than £1,200 for the MS Society, her charity of choice.

David Suchet donated his festival fee to the Tuberous Sclerois Association as his five-year-old grandson Todd was born with the rare genetic condition.

The proceeds from the Poirot actor’s book, Behind The Lens, will also go to the charity.

Festival director Harriet Reed-Ryan said: “We are delighted that such special causes have benefited.”