Greener Henley to stage new festival

A FESTIVAL encouraging people to follow a greener lifestyle will be launched in Henley on Saturday, November 16.

The inaugural Greener Henley Festival will feature dozens of stalls run by businesses which aim to have as little impact on the environment as possible.

Community groups such as the Henley Allotments Association, the Henley Wildlife Group and the proposed Henley car club, which will offer electric vehicles for hire, will attend together with members of the town’s branch of Extinction Rebellion.

Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council will showcase their green strategies.

The event, which will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10.30am to 1.30pm, has been organised by the Greener Henley environmental campaign group, formerly known as Henley in Transition.

It will mark the launch of the group’s Greener Henley directory, a website on which businesses can promote themselves while outlining the steps they have taken to operate more sustainably and their plans to improve further.

Organisers hope that individuals who can teach skills such as knitting or gardening will be offered listings too.

Greener Henley is also inviting people to submit short videos with an environmental message which will be screened as part of a competition with prizes for the winners.

It will be showcasing its tree planting programme and will run a wood block printing station where children can stamp images of bees and butterflies on their clothes.

There will be a “green Santa” in costume, as seen in traditional depictions of Father Christmas, who will give out presents and advice on celebrating Christmas sustainably.

Greener Henley will also be launching next year’s Henley schools environmental science competition and a video competio..

A vegetarian lunch will be on offer. Organiser Ian Petrie said: “I’m optimistic that this will be an excellent first festival and will give us something to build on.”

Admission is free. For more information, email

greenerhenley@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/

events/980942302264513