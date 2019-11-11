Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music day

A CONCERT organised by Headway Thames Valley will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Wednesday, December 11 from 11am to noon.

It will feature the Headway Thames Valley Choir, harpist Eleanor Dunsdon and the Henley Bell Ringers. Entry is free but donations to the charity are welcomed. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33