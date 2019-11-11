Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A CONCERT organised by Headway Thames Valley will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Wednesday, December 11 from 11am to noon.
It will feature the Headway Thames Valley Choir, harpist Eleanor Dunsdon and the Henley Bell Ringers. Entry is free but donations to the charity are welcomed. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say