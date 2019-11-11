Monday, 11 November 2019

New play equipment

NEW play equipment has been installed at Peppard Primary School.

It includes a trundle wheel, balance beam, blackboard and games area, among other items.

The Friends of Peppard School paid for the equipment thanks to some of the children’s mothers who rowed 20 miles from Goring to Henley in a dragonboat in May and raised more than £8,500.

