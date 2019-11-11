Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Austen show

A MODERN adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility by playwright Jessica Swale will be performed by the Goring Gap Players at the Morrell Room in Streatley from November 20 to 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets (£12) are available at Inspiration at The Arcade.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33