Jazz night

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A JAZZ flautist is to perform at Goring village hall tonight (Friday).
Composer, teacher and bandleader Gareth Lockrane, of the Royal Academy of Music, will be accompanied by his quintet.
The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration at The Arcade.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say