Monday, 11 November 2019

Twinning quiz

A QUIZ in aid of the Goring and Bellême Twinning Association will take place at the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm.

The group arranges exchange trips between the two places, including a recent visit by 29 Goring residents to a mushroom festival in the French town.

Another visit will take place in May to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the partnership.

Tickets to the quiz cost £12.50 per head for teams of six, which includes a two-course meal. For more information, call (01491) 873930.

