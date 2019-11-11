Church fair

ST LEONARD’A Church in Woodcote will hold its annual fair at the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 1.30pm to 4pm.

There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, home-made cakes, jams and preserves, craftware, bric-a-brac, toiletries, books and jewellery.

There will also be fairground games and competitions including a tombola and raffle, for which donations are welcomed.