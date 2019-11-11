Monday, 11 November 2019

Church fair

ST LEONARD’A Church in Woodcote will hold its annual fair at the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 1.30pm to 4pm.

There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, home-made cakes, jams and preserves, craftware, bric-a-brac, toiletries, books and jewellery.

There will also be fairground games and competitions including a tombola and raffle, for which donations are welcomed.

