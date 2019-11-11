Monday, 11 November 2019

Music lectures

A SERIES of lectures on music appreciation will be presented by Tony Short in Wargrave next year.

The professional violinist, writer and literary editor is discussing the appeal of a range of masterpieces from the relationship between Robert Schumann, his wife Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

Mr Short studied at Leeds University and the Guildhall School of Music.

These lectures will be held in the Hannen Room on Thursdays for 10 weeks, starting on January 16 with a break for half-term on February 20, from 10am to noon.

Places are limited to 25 people. The cost is £90 and course bookings can be made online at wea.org.uk or call 0300 303 3464.

