Care course

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A COURSE on bereavement care awareness is to be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargave on November 30.
It will be delivered by trainers from Care for the Family and costs £15 per person but places are limited.
If you are interested, call 0118 9016720 or email stephen.turville@ntlworld.
com
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say