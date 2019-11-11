Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue

CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt pots and bubble wrap to highlight the use of single-use plastics.

They were attending one of the workshops at the 30th annual Watlington Art Show, which was held at the town’s primary school.

Children collected plastic containers at home and brought them to school specially for the show.

They used them to make models of fish, jellyfish, fish on canes and water chimes.

Kim Bennett, a year one teaching assistant, said: “The issue of single-use plastics is very topical and Icknield Community College had an eco-fair so it complemented what they were doing.

“The younger generation are seeing items about plastic every day in the news.

“This was giving children an awareness and being creative at the same time. I think it’s really important.

“Watlington as a community has a really strong climate action group.”

Seventy artists used the two-day show to display work including ceramics, textiles, paintings, sculpture, jewellery, pottery and photography.

Mrs Bennett, who is a member of the school’s parent-teacher association, said the event had raised more than £3,000 for the school, a record amount.

The money is expected to go towards new computer equipment and general funds.

A proportion will go to year five and six pupils to enable them to learn a brass instrument for two years.

Mrs Bennett said the show was successful.

“We had a bigger and a more diverse range of artists who have given us some nice feedback,” she said.

“They really felt it was a positive event to showcase their work. There was good footfall throughout the weekend. We had people travelling from a fair distance as it’s quite a well-established event.”

The show also featured a photography competition for children in years one to six with the theme “the natural world”.

Mrs Bennett said: “The standard of entries was excellent as well as the diversity. There was everything from bumblebees to really beautiful landscape scenes.

“It’s important to get the children involved in one of the biggest events we do for the school.”