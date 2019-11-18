Monday, 18 November 2019

Windmill sale

WOODCOTE’S next “windmill sale” of nearly new second hand goods will take place at the village hall on the morning of Friday, December 6.

Stallholders will sell clothes, games, toys and nursery equipment with 25 per cent of all proceeds going to good causes in the community.

For more information or to register as a seller, collect a form from Londis or Woodcote library, both in Reading Road.

