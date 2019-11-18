Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leaf clearing

HELPERS are needed to take part in the annual autumn leaf collection at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Saturday, November 30.

Work will start at 9am and people are asked to bring their own rakes. To volunteer, call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33