Shop invite

AN information event will be held at the True Food Community Co-op in Grove Road, Emmer Green, tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to noon.

Staff will play a short video and explain how people can contribute to the business as well as offering guided tours of the premises.

Tea and snacks will be provided. To book, call 0118 946 1188.

