Festive fair

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Dunsden village hall on Saturday, November 30.
It has been organised to commemorate the 150th anniversay of the installation of the main hall’s foundation stone.
Attractions will include gift stalls, a visit by Father Christmas and a choir performance.
18 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say