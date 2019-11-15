Festival of how to be greener

A FESTIVAL encouraging people to follow an eco-friendly lifestyle will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

The inaugural Greener Henley Festival will take place at the Christ Church Centre, off Reading Road, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

It will feature 27 stalls run by community groups and businesses which aim to have as little impact on the environment as possible.

They include the Henley Allotments Association, the Henley Wildlife Group and the proposed Henley car club, which will offer electric vehicles for hire.

Members of the town’s branch of Extinction Rebellion will also attend while Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council will showcase their green strategies.

The event has been organised by the Greener Henley environmental campaign group, formerly known as Henley in Transition.

There will be a screening of short videos with environmental messages and prizes will be handed out to the winners by the Mayor Ken Arlett.

Greener Henley will showcase its tree planting programme and there will be a wood block printing station where children can stamp images of bees and butterflies on their clothes.

There will also be a “green Santa” in costume, as seen in traditional depictions of Father Christmas, who will give out presents and advice on celebrating Christmas sustainably.

A vegan lunch will be on offer. Admission is free.

• Extinction Rebellion Henley will stage give a talk at Nettlebed village hall on November 26 from 7.30pm.

Topics will include the climate emergency and the main conclusions from the scientific research to date. All are welcome.