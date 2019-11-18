Monday, 18 November 2019

Health talk on breasts

A FREE talk about breast awareness will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

It will be given by Brendan Smith, a consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

He will cover breast cancer, reconstruction and reduction, mastopexy and augmentation as well as answering questions.

The talk is the latest in a series organised by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group and will be held in the Maurice Tate room from 6pm to 8pm.

Spaces are limited and booking is essential. To book, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

