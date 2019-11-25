Sound gift

Footpath trees ‘butchered’ by water company
MORE than a dozen young trees planted along a ... [more]
THE trustees of Peppard war memorial hall are to receive a new public address system.
The presentation will be made by Peppard Women’s Institute at its Christmas party to be held at the hall in Gallowstree Road on December 11.
The party will also mark the end of the centenary year of the branch, which has been meeting at the hall since January 1922, when it first opened.
