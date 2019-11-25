Stallholders wear Christmas jumpers for church fair

ABOUT 300 people attended the St Leonard’s Church fair in Woodcote despite heavy rain.

It took place at the village hall on Saturday, November 9 and attractions included Christmas gifts, crackers, decorations and handmade crafts as well as cakes, jams, chutneys, mince pies and tea.

Villagers, many of whom wore Christmas jumpers, sold jewellery, bric-a-brac, beauty products, toys and books at stalls.

There were also raffles and a tombola with prizes such as chocolate hampers and wine.

Organiser Janet Casson said the fair raised £1,830 for the church.

She said: “It was a great day. There’s a very enjoyable atmosphere because everybody dresses up to look bright and colourful and it’s our opportunity to meet in a different environment.

“Everybody had a good time and it was good to have the lovely community support.

“The fair committee would like to express their thanks to everyone who made or donated items, those who helped to set up and staff the stalls and those who came to buy.

“We hope that visitors were pleased with their bargains and prizes and thank them again for their amazingly generous support for St Leonard’s Church.

“The money raised will, as usual, be used for the general running costs and maintenance of the church.”