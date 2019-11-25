Monday, 25 November 2019

Santa visit

FATHER Christmas will visit the Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery on Saurday, November 30.

Families are invited to join him at his plastic-free grotto from 11am.

Members of the Rotary Club of Maiden Erlegh will be volunteering on the day to raise funds for Twyford Charities Together, the Alexander Devine Hospice and Yeldall Manor.

