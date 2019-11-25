Couple return to meeting place for 60th anniversary

A COUPLE from Nettlebed celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party at the village club where they first met.

Brian and Patricia Goodall were joined by about 50 family and friends, including their children, Clive, 59, and Rhona Sim, 58, and their grandchildren.

Also present were Mrs Goodall’s sister Valerie Moodie and her cousin Audrey Carter, who were her bridesmaids at the couple’s wedding held at St Leonard’s Church in Woodcote on November 7, 1959.

The party guests were served a buffet lunch, including sandwiches, cake and drinks from the bar.

Mr Goodall said: “It was great — we had youngsters right up to people my age. Everyone seemed to enjoy the food. It was great to chat with everybody and celebrate.”

He recalled meeting his wife-to-be at a dance at the club.

“It was the best day of my life,” said Mr Goodall. “I saw her and we danced and that was it.

“I managed to get in conversation with her and took it from there. We went on a date to see a film and never looked back. I suppose we just got on very well and we like the same things.

“We have had our arguments and ups and downs but we have always stuck together through thick and thin.”

His wife said: “We just got on and our family has always been good to us. We have always looked after one another.”