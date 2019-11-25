Toy run date

THE Christmas toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital will take place on December 14.

Volunteers on motorcycles will drive donated toys to the John Radcliffe Hospital, setting off from the town centre 9.15am.

They will then tour the children’s wards, handing out gifts.

Paula Isaac and David Eggleton, of the Gainsborough Residents Association, will be at the Tesco store at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) to appeal for donations.