Caversham celebrates

THE annual late-night shopping event in Caversham will return on Friday December 6, starting at 5pm.

Organised by the Caversham Traders Association, the evening will feature a visit from Father Christmas in the Caversham Emporium.

He will be a “reverse Santa”, meaning he will be accepting gifts from visitors which will then be distributed to local children.

This year’s chosen charities include Reading Family Aid and the Lions Children’s Ward at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Shoppers will be able to visit a range of stalls from the Caversham Artisan and Farmers Market set up in the precinct. Many of the shops will be offering discounts and festive refreshments will be available to buy.

There will also be performances by children from Hemdean House School, Theatretrain, Vocalese, the New Testament Church of God Choir, the Market Buskers and Caversham singer Josie Tyacke.

An association spokesman said: “This will provide you with an excellent opportunity to support Caversham, fill those stockings, taste festive food and enjoy the free entertainment.”

For more information, visit choosecaversham.co.uk