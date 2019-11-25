Phyllis Court hosts festive fair

A CHRISTMAS fair in aid of the NSPCC will take place at Phyllis Court Club on Tuesday (November 26).

It will run from 9am to 4pm at the club off Marlow Road.

Attractions include homemade produce, stalls and a raffle. Prizes include a Christmas hamper from H Café in Market Place, comprising mince pies, a Christmas pudding, tea and coffee.

Entry costs £5 and 10 per cent of sales will go to the NSPCC.