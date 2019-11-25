Rail nativity

THE Hambleden Valley’s annual railway nativity will take place on the Fawley Hill estate on December 8.

The service includes a traditional Nativity play on the platform of Somersham station, which is part of the estate’s miniature railway.

Dozens of children will take part and will be ferried to the stage on a steam train. There will be carol singing and mulled wine.

The play will conclude with a visit from Father Christmas, who will give out presents. Gates open at 3pm for a 4pm start and all are welcome.