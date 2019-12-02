Santa fun run returns with prizes for all the family

A FESTIVE fundraiser is returning for the eighth year next month.

The Henley Santa fun run will be held in Mill Meadows on Sunday, December 8 from 10am.

It will be raising money for the Mayor’s chosen charities, Henley Music School, Mencap and the Nomad youth and community project.

Last year, more than 130 people took part by walking, jogging or running the two-mile route.

It was the first time that the run had been held since 2016 after being revived by town councillor Sarah Miller. The event was established in 2011 by a previous mayor, Pam Phillips.

Participants are asked to meet at the River & Rowing Museum. Entry costs £5 per person, which includes a free Santa hat. Family tickets for four people cost £15.

The event is suitable for all ages. Prizes are awarded for the fastest runner under 14 and the best dressed adult, team, family and under 10.

Mince pies and hot soup will be served after the run. Marshalling is provided by Henley Lions Club and Henley Rotary Club.

If you would like to take part, fill in the form printed here and take it or send it to Henley town hall or visit santaontherun.co.uk