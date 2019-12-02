Festive walk

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A BOXING Day walk is being organised by the Charvil Village Society, starting at 10am from the village hall.
Mince pies and mulled wine will be available afterwards. Booking is not required.
For more information, call Mark on 01189 345260.
02 December 2019
