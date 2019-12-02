GORING’S Christmas food fayre will take place at the village hall on Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 3pm.

It will feature turkey tastings, Christmas cakes, puddings, mince pies, confectionery, cheeses, pickles, preserves and wine, beer and spirits as well as gluten-free, vegan and children’s food.

There will also be hand-made Christmas wreaths and decorations and visitors can enjoy soup, cakes and ploughman’s lunches in the Bellême Room.

Admission costs 50p. For more information, visit www.goringvillagehall.co.uk