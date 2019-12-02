Monday, 02 December 2019

Pleasure walk

A WALK will take place in the parish of Goring Heath on December 2.

It will start at the Sun pub at Hill Bottom, Whitchurch Hill, at 10am and finish back in the village at about 11.30am. For more information, call 07585 1955669.

