Monday, 02 December 2019

Church ride

VOLUNTEERS from All Saints’ Church in Peppard raised more than £2,000 for charity.

They took part in the Oxfordshire Historic Churches’ Trust Ride and Stride fundraiser in September, when participants walked, cycled or rode to as many churches as possible betweem 10am and 6pm.

Half the sum will be retained by All Saints’ to be spent on maintenance.

The rest will go to the trust to support repairs at churches across the county. 

