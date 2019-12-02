Wreaths for sale

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is selling Christmas wreaths.

Visitors to the charity’s Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm will be able to buy them from Monday, December 9.

The charity is also selling winter bedding plants and a handmade range of tote, shoulder and shopping bags, Christmas stockings and heat packs.

Its glasshouse will be decked out with twinkly lights and there will be a tombola and raffle with prizes such as a meal at the Baskerville Arms in Shiplake, a case of wine and a beauty box from John Lewis worth £100. Tickets cost £1 each.

Refreshments and homemade mince pies will be available.

The charity supports and trains adults with learning and physical disabilities.