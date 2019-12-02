Charity choir in concert

A CHARITY which supports people with brain injuries is inviting the public to attend its annual Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 11 at 11am.

The performance by Headway Thames Valley’s choir will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

Also taking part will be harpist Eleanor Dunsdon and the Henley Bell Ringers.

Eleanor Braganza, music therapist at Headway Thames Valley, which is based in Greys Road, Henley, has been working with the choir for nearly two years in preparation for the concert.

She said: “The songs we have chosen to perform are a mixture of modern, older classics and some world music.

“We are getting into the Christmas spirit and can’t wait to hear Eleanor Dunsdon and the Henley Bell Ringers.”

Admission is free but there will be a bucket collection.

Refreshments including mince pies will be on sale before and after the concert.