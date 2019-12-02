Motorsport day raises £5,000 for good causes

THE organisers of the Stoke Row and Nuffield Motorsport Day have donated £5,000 to charities and good causes.

Representatives from the Ways and Means Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Holy Trinity Church in Nuffield, the Nuffield Community Project, Stoke Row Primary School, Sue Ryder and the Stoke Row and Nuffield Leisure Club each received money at a ceremony in Stoke Row pavilion,

The money was raised at the 11th annual motorsport day in Nuffield in July, where 100 classic and collectable cars were on display.

Georg Bleimschein, a member of the organising committee, said the charities appreciated the donations.

He said: “They told us about what they were doing and how they intended to spend the money. They were very grateful.”

Pictured are the Motorsport Day committee, left to right, Michael O’Shea, Adrian Mettem, Sarah O’Shea, Iain Rowley, Graham Dandridge, Georg Bleimschein