Pupils plants trees for worldwide campaign

PUPILS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley have planted trees and raised money for a non-profit initiative.

They were taking part in a non-school uniform day in aid of Just One Tree, which works to fund reforestation around the world.

Each child donated at least £1 and then helped plant a wild cherry, crab apple and rowan.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “Planting the trees fits in with our ethos about protecting the environment. We wanted to teach the children about deforestation and about the process of photosynthesis and how it reduces the amount of carbon dioxide in the air. They really loved doing it.”

The trees came from the Trees for Henley programme, which involves a partnership between Henley Town Council, Greener Henley and the Woodland Trust. It is encouraging the 6,200 households in the town to plant at least two trees.

Mr Hoskins is pictured with forest school children Alaa Zerabib, six, Jaime-Marie Rex, four, Octavia Ashcroft, five, and Tye Lawless, six.