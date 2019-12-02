Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carol concert

A COMMUNITY carol service will be held at Henley town hall on December 11 from 5.15pm to 6pm.

There will be performances by choirs from Trinity Valley Road and Badgemore Primary Schools, conducted by Laura Reineke, chief executive of Henley Music School, with Alison Wilkins as accompanist.

There will be a collection in aid of the Nomad youth and community project.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33