Carol concert

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A COMMUNITY carol service will be held at Henley town hall on December 11 from 5.15pm to 6pm.
There will be performances by choirs from Trinity Valley Road and Badgemore Primary Schools, conducted by Laura Reineke, chief executive of Henley Music School, with Alison Wilkins as accompanist.
There will be a collection in aid of the Nomad youth and community project.
