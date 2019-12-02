Pub customers become Cockney characters

CUSTOMERS dressed up as stereotypical London characters at a pub’s “Cockney” night.

Landlords Nick Willson and Hazel Lucas welcomed 60 people to the event at the Flowing Spring in Playhatch.

They hired a Del Boy lookalike, portrayed by Maurice Canham, and one-man band Jake Rodrigues.

The couple served a three-course menu featuring pie and mash and jellied eels.

The evening ended with a sing-along around the piano.

Mr Willson dressed as a dock worker and his wife came as Brick Lane, wearing a brick-patterned shirt and hard hat.

Mr Willson said: “The Del Boy impersonator was superb. He was the spitting image and he was walking around the tables amusing everyone. It was a lot of fun and everyone was really imaginative with their fancy dress.

“The highlight was the massive sing-song at the end. It was the perfect way to end a great evening and we love singing at the pub.

“We don’t do themed nights very often but it makes it more special when we do.”