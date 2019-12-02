Children honoured for going that little extra in class

ABOUT 25 students from the Kumon Centre in Henley have been recognised for their academic achievement.

They were presented with certificates at an awards evening held at The Henley College.

All the students are taking part in daily study of Kumon’s maths and English programmes.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett presented the certificates and medals to the children and teenagers for achieving or working towards the Kumon International Standard. This demonstrates that young people are working at the level required of them in English and maths.

Some of the students were awarded for working above it, meaning they are performing at a higher level than their school peers. James Brooks, seven, a pupil at Valley Road Primary School, attended the ceremony with his mother Emma Derby, of Gainsborough Road.

James, who attends Kumon classes at The Henley College on Saturday mornings, was given two bronze medals which show he is working one year above his peers in English and maths.

He said: “I feel proud to get the certificates and medals. Before Kumon, maths and English were frustrating.”

His mother added: “He feels more confident, particularly in his maths. At the start we took part in the programme mainly to improve his English and hone his reading skills.

“Some of the other kids at school have commented on how good his maths is now. He feels proud that other kids have noticed that he can do the harder stuff.”

Tejpal Grewal, 13, a pupil at Shiplake College, was presented with a gold medal for working three years above his year group in maths.

He said: “Kumon has definitely helped me and I would maybe like to pursue maths and do engineering at university.”

His mother Navinder, of Bolney Trevor Drive, Lower Shiplake, said: “I’m proud. I think Kumon is a big commitment for the parents as well as the children. It has given Tejpal a really strong base in mental arithmetic.”

Instructor Dawn Willoughby said: “Three years after re-opening the centre in Henley, it was wonderful to celebrate the progress and achievements of all our students. We are very proud of their positive approach to learning as well as their commitment and determination to succeed.

“I’m hugely proud of the students and not just of their progress in academic terms in maths and English but their development, confidence, determination, commitment and problem-solving skills. It’s just nice to see them smile and that can-do attitude.

“This ceremony was a chance to not only reward and celebrate the students’ achievements but also to thank parents for their ongoing commitment to their child’s Kumon studies.”

The Kumon Centre meets at The Henley College on Saturdays from 9am to 11am and Wednesdays from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. For more information, call 07814 722830.